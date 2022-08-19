Plans this weekend? Head over to Baltimore's Vegan SoulFest

BALTIMORE — If you're looking for some soul food without the usual caloric intake, Vegan Soul Fest has you covered.

This weekend you can enjoy vegan food, music and wellness at West Covington Park.

The three-day festival features vendors that showcase plant-based food, soulful music and sustainable living.

MORE: Vegan SoulFest 2022

The festival is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

One of the co-founders of the fest is also owner of Land of Kush in Baltimore.

"It's all about food making you feel good," co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown said. "It's all about the energy, making you feel good, and when you're here, you're going to be doing something for your whole self, for the planet and for the animals and were all out here bridging the gap, veganism and building Black futures."

The festival runs from noon until 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit its website.