Vegan SoulFest 2022

Posted at 2:26 PM, Aug 17, 2022
Vegan SoulFest is where vegan food, music, wellness, & impact come together!

Vegan SoulFest is a three-day vegan food and music festival in Baltimore that’s bringing together individuals from around the world to celebrate delicious plant-based food, amazing music, and a soulfully diverse community. The festival takes place August 19-21 at West Covington Park.

You could win a pair of general admission passes! Just email info@vegansoulfest.com on on Wednesday, August 17 to enter. The winner will be announced on 8/18.

Learn more here.

