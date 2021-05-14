Pizza delivery driver carjacked in Harford County, sister of victim believes it was a setup

ABINGDON, Md. — A pizza delivery driver is recovering in the hospital after she was run over by her own car during a carjacking in Abingdon on Wednesday.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Logan Court.

The victim, who works for Papa Johns, was delivering a pizza in the area when the incident happened, said the victim's sister Maddy Ward.

When she got out to deliver it, Ward said a man hopped in her sister's car to steal it.

Ward said her sister tried to fight back even punching him in the face, but when he put the car in gear, he knocked her to the ground and ran her over as he got away.

A neighbor’s ring camera captured the moments after the carjacking, where you can hear Ward’s sister cry for help.

"Please can you help me," the victim screamed. "Please help me."

Ward said her sister suffered serious leg injuries and will spend the next few days in the hospital as she recovers.

“She has severe soft tissue damage to her legs. They admitted her [and] will not let her go until she can walk and bare weight on her legs which she cannot do at this time.”

Ward said her sister is a mother of two, who "would go to bat for anybody".

“She didn’t deserve this at all. Nobody deserves this," she said. “She doesn’t understand why. None of us do.”

Ward believes the carjacking was a setup. She said, which neighbors confirmed, no one is currently living in the house where her sister was delivering the food.

“They’ve had to been watching this house. They’ve had to had known nobody had been living in this house. That it was an empty house so that they can use it as a decoy house," she said. "These people went through the process of placing a pizza order [and] had my sister call them so that they knew she was there. Not only took her car, but tried to kill her for it, knowing she has children after seeing car seats in the back seat.”

The Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a white male, between the ages of 20-22, with light brown hair, a pronounced nose and a "baby face."

Ward said there were two other suspects involved, including a woman who fled with the man when the car was stolen.

Ward and police want you to be on the look for a 2015 Black Mazda CX5 with some rear damage. The license plate number is 7DG0851.

Ward also said her sister's belongings were dumped in an alley in Baltimore, but the car is still nowhere to be found.

She is hoping the suspects turn themselves in.

"All I have to say to them is the police are going to find you," she said. "The police are going to find you.”

If you have any information, please give police a call.