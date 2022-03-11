Pilot who landed a helicopter on the steps of a church speaks out

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Danial Moore feels like he's old news, but when you land a helicopter on the steps of a church that story never gets old.

In January, this helicopter pilot lifted off from Hagerstown, picked up a two month old baby, a nurse and paramedic in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to rush to the childrens hospital in Philadelphia.

The medical helicopter crashed in suburban Philadelphia, right near a church at an intersection in the Drexel Hill neighborhood in Upper Darby.

All four people involved in the crash survived.

Danial had his first round of physical therapy yesterday. He broke his ribs, five vertebra and broke his sternum in two.

As for that 2 month old, he's told the baby is doing well.