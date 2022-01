PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A medical helicopter crashed in suburban Philadelphia on Tuesday with four people, including an infant on-board.

WJLA-ABC 7 reports the helicopter had taken off from Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland, at around 11am.

The crash occurred near a church at an intersection in the Drexel Hill neighborhood in Upper Darby.

Officials say all four people involved in the crash are expected to survive.

The infant has been taken to a hospital for further evaluation.