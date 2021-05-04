Petco donates $500,000 to help save animals in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, md. — Petco love has awarded a three-year $500,000 grant to BARCS Animal Shelter.

The funding will go toward new programs, adoptions, trap, neuter and release of community cats, and alternative placement for cats who don’t do well in a home environment.

BARCS plans to expand their lost and found program. BARCS will focus on staffing, enhanced services and using Petco's Love Lost facial recognition software.

The shelter hopes the grant will increase save rates by helping to find positive outcomes for every animal.

“This grant allows us to continue to bring our pets out into the community to promote adoption; reunite missing pets with their families; and work to decrease the population of outdoor community cats through spay/neuter,” said Jen Brause, Executive Director of BARCS. “We are beyond thrilled to see these vital programs continue to thrive. Thank you to Petco Love for helping us make a lifesaving difference in Baltimore.”

