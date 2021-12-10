Pasadena couple killed in house fire described as "best people that you would ever want to meet"

PASADENA, Md. — We're learning more about the couple killed in a Thursday morning house fire in Pasadena.

James Griffin, 79, and his wife Patsie, 74, died after an accidental fire started in their kitchen.

The couple tried to escape, but thick smoke quickly filled up their home on Thomas Road.

By the time fire crews arrived to try and rescue them, it was too late.

RELATED: Two killed and two injured in overnight Pasadena fire

Family tells us the Griffin's were, "two of the best people that you would ever want to meet."

Patsie was a retired nurse who had celebrated her 74th birthday, just two days before the fire.

"She loved KIX and the Rolling stones and would go out of her way to help anyone in need," a family member told WMAR.

James retired from the construction industry and was an avid wood craftsman.

They are survived by their three kids and six grandchildren.

"They loved their kids and grandkids so much that they would check on us daily," the family said in a statement.

