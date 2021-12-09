Two killed and two injured in overnight Pasadena fire

PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire crews were on the scene of a fatal fire Thursday morning in Pasadena.

According to a tweet, the department received a call at a little after 12:30 a.m. about a fire in the 1300 block of Thomas Road. An occupant from within the home made the call and said that the house was filled with smoke and that they, and another occupant, could not get out.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the eaves on all four sides of the one-story, single-family dwelling. They immediately made entry to rescue the trapped occupants.

The occupants were removed from the home and their medical care was turned over to paramedics already on the scene.

Efforts to resuscitate the two occupants, a man and a woman, both estimated to be in their 70s, were not successful and they were declared deceased on the scene.

Paramedics transported that two firefighters with minor injuries to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Officials say the fire, which started in the kitchen, was accidental. However, it remains under investigation.