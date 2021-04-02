Parents turn son in to police for alleged assault on woman walking in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — Howard County Police believe they have identified the person responsible for a March 22 assault of a woman in Clarksville.

A developmentally disabled 20-year-old man was brought to the police station by his parents, who believed he may have been involved in the incident.

The woman told police she was on a morning walk near Indian Summer Drive and Summer Sky Path, when a man in his 20s jogged up from behind and struck her in the face as he passed.

At the time, the victim reported the suspect may have a developmental disability. She recalled the suspect saying “I’m sorry I punched you.”

Following an investigation, police and the state’s attorney’s office, decided not to file charges.

The victim is Asian, and the incident occurred the same day Governor Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan visited Ellicott City, to condemn recent widespread crime against Asians.

Police say they are working with both families to address concerns and ensure future safety measures.

