Parents speak out after 5-year-old grazed by bullet

BALTIMORE — “What you want me to do? Bulletproof my windows in my whole house?”

Exasperation from the father of a young victim after shots rang out from an alleyway behind the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue, and his son, five-year-old Cody, let out a scream as one of the bullets grazed his shoulder.

“When the shots had went off my aunt had called me and said, ‘Edy, it’s Cody. He’s been shot,’ and I was like, ‘What? Oh, my God!’, Cody’s mother recounted. “and I ran upstairs shaking and they had told me they heard the four shots go off and and they’re like, ‘One went through the wall.’”

It appears the bullet passed through the framing around the bathroom window as Cody and his four-year-old sister were taking their nightly bath.

“I just heard them crying and I saw his shoulder bleeding, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What’s going on?’ How is this happening? This is my child,” his mother told us.

Now, in addition to the physical scars, the children are dealing with the emotional fallout.

“They’re both traumatized,” said the father. “Don’t even want to go upstairs no where near the bathroom.”

And their mother, who has called this home for 12 years, is wondering whether it’s worth staying when her son escaped serious injury or death by a matter of inches.

“All I can think is why can’t people know just what they’re shooting at? If you insist on shooting something, know what you’re shooting at. My kid. Somebody else’s kid. It’s ridiculous. Kids should have to worry about getting shot in their house. They just shouldn’t.”

At this point in the investigation, police still say they have no suspects and no motive for the shooting.