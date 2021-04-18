5-year-old grazed by bullet in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A 5-year-old was injured after a bullet came through the window of a home, grazing the child in the arm.

On Saturday, at about 10:04 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 5 year-old child suffering from a graze wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside of a home when a bullet came through the window, grazing the victim‘s arm.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.