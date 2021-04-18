Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

5-year-old grazed by bullet in Southwest Baltimore shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 09:07:00-04

BALTIMORE — A 5-year-old was injured after a bullet came through the window of a home, grazing the child in the arm.

On Saturday, at about 10:04 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 5 year-old child suffering from a graze wound to the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside of a home when a bullet came through the window, grazing the victim‘s arm.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020