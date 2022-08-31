Orioles' top prospect blasts home run in second Major League Baseball at-bat

CLEVELAND — Orioles' top prospect made a splash in his first Major League Baseball game.

Gunnar Henderson blasted a solo home run over the right-centerfield wall in the top of the fourth inning.

It was Henderson's first home run and base hit in just his second Major League at-bat.

MORE: Orioles call up prized top prospect Gunnar Henderson

He was called up to the big league roster Wednesday, and immediately made his first start against the Cleveland Guardians. He batted sixth and was fielding at third base.

Henderson's home run gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead.

It was the first time an Orioles player hit a home run for his first base hit since Trey Mancini in 2016.

In his first at-bat, Henderson hit a foul ball that was caught by leftfielder Steven Kwan against the wall, who then threw out baserunner Ryan Mountcastle return to first base.

Henderson was ranked the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball.

So far this year, Henderson, 21, has posted a .947 OPS with 19 homers in 112 games across Double-A and Triple-A.

Just before being promoted, Henderson on Tuesday put together three hits and stole a pair of bags for Norfolk.

