Report: Top MLB prospect Henderson to join O's on road trip ahead of roster expansion

The Baltimore Orioles are getting closer to calling up their next prized prospect.

Gunnar Henderson, ranked as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, will join the Orioles in Cleveland on Wednesday, according to reports.

While he is unlikely to play Wednesday, Henderson will be on the Orioles taxi squad, and used for practices, until the rosters expand to 28 players on Thursday, according to MASN Sports Roch Kubatko.

Henderson, an infielder, is the Orioles' top prospect. Baltimore's sixth-best prospect, pitcher DL Hall, will also make the trip to Cleveland.

Both are likely to be assigned to the Major League roster before Thursday's game.

Henderson batted .288 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 65 games with AAA Norfolk Tides.

He will join Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman, who was baseball's top prospect at the start of the season.

The Orioles (67-61) are three games out of the final American League Wild Card spot.