Orioles' top prospect Adley Rutschman arrives in Bowie for next rehab stop

BOWIE, Md. — The Adley Rutschman experience has reached its next tour stop: Double-A Bowie.

“I’m just trying to stay focused, stay on the path and continue to just try and feel healthy and results come as they may,” Rutschman said.

The Orioles prized prospect, ranked No. 1 in all of minor league baseball, was added to the BaySox lineup on Tuesday.

He was promoted from High-A Aberdeen.

Rutschman is rehabbing from a strained right triceps suffered in spring training. He’ll be the catcher when Bowie hosts Harrisburg.

His mindset heading in:

“Just continue to keep progressing forward and just trying to feel good," Rutschman said.

Like he did in Aberdeen last week.

In four games with the IronBirds, Rutschman hit .462 with three doubles, two walks and no strikeouts in 15 plate appearances.

Now all that’s left is raking in Double-A and possibly Triple-A Norfolk before making his major league debut with the O’s.

That can’t come soon enough for Birds fans. Rutschman, too.

“The ultimate goal is to be in the big leagues and so, obviously, there is a part of you that wants to be there and wants to be there as soon as possible,” he said. “But, just got to stay present and stay where you’re at at the moment and enjoy those moments leading up to wherever you go and [I’m] just fortunate to be able to be here now and be healthy and be playing.”