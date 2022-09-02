Operation–Community Watch works to reduce crime with HD cameras

BALTIMORE COUNTY — People in Northwest Baltimore and Pikesville are participating in a new community initiative in hopes of reducing crime on Greenspring Avenue and Smith Avenue.

With "Operation–Community Watch," cameras are installed on people's homes and business, and then police are able to easily access the footage without worrying about interference.

The initiative was created by the neighborhood organization Shomrim.

Organizers said that instead of police going door-to-door to ask for footage, this technology saves them time by allowing them to catch suspects fast through high-quality video on a private server that's always checked by the organization.

"I think it's a phenomenally wonderful idea. I hope that it works," said David Bienenstock.

"Every camera is going to be connected to the internet," said Nathan Willner, General Counsel of Baltimore Shomrim Public Safety. "It will have its own internet connection that doesn't run through the homeowner's internet. It's going to be monitored at a central station. Everything's going to be recorded and cataloged and it's not a type of situation where anybody can just get these, this is not going to be public, it's only gonna be used in a very targeted way, very strategically, when there's a crime in that area."

Neighbors told WMAR-2 News there's an increase of crime in the Greenspring area, so they hope this kind of technology will change that.

A resident said a few days ago someone attempted to rob him as he was getting to his car, but the thief was unsuccessful.

The victim said he's not the only one who experienced this crime, which is why these cameras are important.

"My hope is to be able to have at least major intersections and thoroughfares where there's community engagement and gathering to have coverage there, and ultimately, to be the go-to for law enforcement when they know there's a crime and they need help solving it," Willner said.

It's only been a week since the initiative was launched and more than 60 residents requested the cameras.

Anyone who is interested in Operation–Community Watch is encouraged to contact the Shomrim organization at 25@shomrim.net.

