Online sports betting in Maryland could happen before the end of the year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — We're learning more on how Maryland's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission plans to award licenses for online betting.

Earlier this month the commission opened up the application process, giving prospective sports wagering businesses 45 days (up to October 21) to apply for one.

On Thursday, the committee voted to issue mobile betting licenses on a rolling basis once the initial deadline passes.

There is one caveat, the new policy would only go into effect if the commission receives less than 60 applications before October 21.

If things go according to plan, the commission says some mobile sports books may be able to launch before the end of 2022.

Maryland legalized sports betting in November 2020, and has been offering in-person wagers at certain casinos since last December.

So far, only five locations in the state take in-person sports bets.

They are Live! Casino & Hotel, MGM National Harbor, Oceans Downs Casino, Hollywood Casino, and Horseshoe Casino.

The online mobile aspect of betting in the state has been a longtime coming.

In the past, Governor Larry Hogan has blamed the commission for the delay.

Many wanted online betting to be in place in time for the NFL season, but that never came to fruition.