Maryland sports betting facilities can now apply for online mobile licenses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sports wagering facilities are now able to apply for a mobile license.

Maryland legalized sports betting in November 2020 and has been offering only in-person wagers at certain casinos since last December.

So far, only five locations in the state accept in-person sports wagers.

They are Live! Casino & Hotel, MGM National Harbor, Oceans Downs Casino, Hollywood Casino, and Horseshoe Casino.

The online mobile aspect of betting has been a longtime coming.

At the center of its stalled implementation, is the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

Back in June, Governor Larry Hogan criticized the commission for the delay and pushed them to launch online betting in time for the NFL season.

It appears that will not happen in time, as the Ravens kickoff their season on September 11.

However, on Tuesday the commission opened up the application process, giving prospective sports wagering businesses 45 days (up to October 21) to apply for a mobile betting license.

The General Assembly has authorized the commission to award up to 60 mobile licenses and up to 30 Class B facility licenses.

“This is fantastic news,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We know sports fans are eager to have mobile wagering, and we also know that it will substantially increase the contributions to education funding, so we’re eager too. We’ve been doing everything we can to have it launch before the end of the year, and now we have a good chance to make that happen.”

Each applicant receiving a competitive license is required to submit a diversity plan to the commission within 30 days of it being issued.

WMAR-2 News previously reported that each applicant must demonstrate at least 5 percent of its direct or indirect ownership is by individuals with a personal net worth of not more than $1,847,000.

Those applicants will also be subjected to a background investigation after uploading their information into the state's eLicensing system within 30 days of submitting their applications.

The commission could take up to 45 days to review applications while background checks are completed.

Once implemented, Hogan estimates that 80 to 90 percent of all sports wagers in Maryland will be made via mobile devices.

