One or more buses, delayed or canceled at more than 40 AACPS schools

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, md. — One or more buses are delayed or canceled at more than 40 schools in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools system.
Click here to see how long the delay is for each school.
Here's the list of schools affected:
- Annapolis ES
- Annapolis HS
- Annapolis MS
- Arundel MS
- Bates MS
- Bodkin ES
- Broadneck ES
- Broadneck HS
- Cape St. Claire ES
- CAT-North
- Central ES
- Central HS
- Chesapeake HS
- Crofton HS
- Crofton MS
- Davidsonville ES
- Eastport ES
- Edgewater ES
- Freetown ES
- Glen Burnie Park ES
- High Point ES
- Hillsmere ES
- Lindale MS
- Magothy River MS
- Marley MS
- Mayo ES
- Meade HS
- Mills-Parole ES
- Northeast HS
- Northeast MS
- Oak Hill ES
- Oakwood ES
- Odenton ES
- Old Mill HS
- Pasadena ES
- Ridgeway ES
- Rolling Knolls ES
- Severn River MS
- Severna Park MS
- Shady Side ES
- South River HS
- Southern HS
- Sunset ES
- Tyler Heights ES
- Windsor Farm ES
- Woodside ES