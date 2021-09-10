Watch
One or more buses, delayed or canceled at more than 40 AACPS schools

Posted at 7:40 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 07:40:50-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, md. — One or more buses are delayed or canceled at more than 40 schools in the Anne Arundel County Public Schools system.

Click here to see how long the delay is for each school.

Here's the list of schools affected:

  1. Annapolis ES
  2. Annapolis HS
  3. Annapolis MS
  4. Arundel MS
  5. Bates MS
  6. Bodkin ES
  7. Broadneck ES
  8. Broadneck HS
  9. Cape St. Claire ES
  10. CAT-North
  11. Central ES
  12. Central HS
  13. Chesapeake HS
  14. Crofton HS
  15. Crofton MS
  16. Davidsonville ES
  17. Eastport ES
  18. Edgewater ES
  19. Freetown ES
  20. Glen Burnie Park ES
  21. High Point ES
  22. Hillsmere ES
  23. Lindale MS
  24. Magothy River MS
  25. Marley MS
  26. Mayo ES
  27. Meade HS
  28. Mills-Parole ES
  29. Northeast HS
  30. Northeast MS
  31. Oak Hill ES
  32. Oakwood ES
  33. Odenton ES
  34. Old Mill HS
  35. Pasadena ES
  36. Ridgeway ES
  37. Rolling Knolls ES
  38. Severn River MS
  39. Severna Park MS
  40. Shady Side ES
  41. South River HS
  42. Southern HS
  43. Sunset ES
  44. Tyler Heights ES
  45. Windsor Farm ES
  46. Woodside ES
