One of two suspects convicted, sentenced for 2020 stabbing death of homeless man

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 9:10 AM, Nov 21, 2022
BALTIMORE — One of two suspects charged with fatally stabbing a 67-year-old homeless man at a bus stop has been convicted and sentenced.

Brelan Handy, 29, will spend 35-years behind bars for his part in Paul Behler's murder.

It was back in June 2020, when Handy robbed and stabbed Behler as he sat at a bus stop in the 300 block of W. Saratoga Street.

As indicated by Closed Circuit Camera footage, Handy did not act alone. Following the murder, he was seen walking along N. Howard Street with 63-year-old Kenneth Smith.

While both men reportedly had blood on their clothes, it was Smith who was allegedly carrying a bloody knife.

His trial is scheduled to begin in January.

