On Tuesday, officials will try to get the grounded Ever Forward ship back afloat

BALTIMORE — Freeing the Ever Forward from the Chesapeake Bay.

Tuesday at noon is when officials will attempt to get the grounded container ship back afloat.

Weather conditions postponed an initial attempt last week.

This time, the 500-yard safety zone that surrounds the ship will be extended to 1000 yards, resulting in temporary navigation channel closures for commercial traffic.

Boaters should anticipate one-way traffic to resume Wednesday at midnight.

A Naval architect is currently aboard the Ever Forward monitoring potential pollution and the ship’s stability.

RELATED: Coast Guard starts dredging cargo ship out of the Chesapeake Bay

The 1,095-foot ship has been grounded near Craighill Channel since March 13.

It's owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., which also owns the Ever Given vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal for a week last year, causing massive problems for global shipping. No traffic has been impacted here thus far.

Last week, WMAR-2 reported on efforts of The International Union of Operating Engineers, local 25 marine division, who assisted in digging efforts to free the ship.

GALLERY: MOVING EVERFORWARD FROM THE CHESAPEAKE

