Cargo ship remains stuck in the Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE — A cargo ship is stuck after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to try to refloat the 1,000 foot container vessel. The ship is called the Ever Forward.

Officials say it's not obstructing traffic and no injuries or damage have been reported so far

The ship left the Port of Baltimore Sunday headed to Norfolk, Virginia. It's part of the same fleet of cargo ships owned by evergreen marine corp which also owns the Ever Given.

The ship was also the vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal last year causing massive problems for global shipping.

That ship was stuck for an entire week.

