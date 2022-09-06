Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ON THIS DATE: Former Ravens owner Art Modell passed away at age 87

modell.jpg
Associated Press
modell.jpg
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 16:16:35-04

BALTIMORE — Today, we remember the owner who brought professional football back to Baltimore after 12 years.

Art Modell, former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens owner, died 10 years ago — on Sept. 6, 2012.

He was 87 years old when he died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

RELATED: Decade in the making: NFL football returned to Baltimore 26 years ago

Modell was instrumental in moving the football team from Cleveland to Baltimore.

He owned the Cleveland Browns for 35 years, and then moved the franchise to Baltimore following the 1995 season.

Modell owned the Ravens from 1996 until 2004. He owned the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XXXV, beating the New York Giants, 34-7, on January 28, 2001.

He is buried at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville.

Modell has been a finalist and semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but still has not been inducted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019