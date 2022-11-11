Officials say water is safe to drink after sinkhole was found near Montebello

BALTIMORE — The water is safe to drink, that's what Odette Ramos councilwoman for District 14, says after a sinkhole was found by the Department of Public Works in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday near the Montebello Water Treatment Plant.

“We've got old infrastructure that unfortunately we didn't maintain over the years and so now we're dealing with that,” said Ramos.

Ramos says the sinkhole, located along Lake Montebello, resulted from a compromised storm water pipe from 1888.

"Because it's been compromised, the ground has been shifting for a while and so the ground beneath the water main, which is an 84 inch water main, has become unstable,” said Ramos.

The compromised pipe was discovered after flooding occurred on 35th Street and Hillen Road. An issue DPW was addressing, before the sinkhole opened up.

DPW Director Jason Mitchell says they are working with state and local partners to stabilize the site.

"So what will happen is, both the storm water pipe and the water main and the whole area around it will be repaired,” said Ramos.

But one question does remain for many, is the water safe to drink?

Ramos said "They can drink the water, it's ok, I drink the water. The water treatment plant and the Montebello Water Treatment Plant both one and two, and then the Ashburton Plant get tested every day, every single hour for all these contaminants.”

Residents that live in the area say they feel relief knowing sooner rather than later about the water related issue.

"I think it's a good thing, maybe learning from the last incident that giving more information early is always better, “ said Maureen Hussey, who lives near the sinkhole.

"I’m glad that DPW is on the case and hopefully her confidence in them, if they will get this remedied, is well founded and they'll take care of it,” said Bill Hooper, who lives by the lake.

Access to certain parts of the area around the lake will be limited and sometimes prohibited as DPW works on the issue.

There has not been a timeline set on when the sinkhole will be filled.