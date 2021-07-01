Officers raid home of Westminster man accused of trying to rob Walmart

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Westminster's Walmart video surveillance system saved their employee and merchandise in more ways than one.

This past Tuesday, the Walmart on Woodward Road was the site of an early morning attempted armed robbery.

Westminster Police detectives found the suspect entered the store through the garden center. The suspect allegedly took a $100 gift card to check out and demanded that the cashier let him have it for free.

After refusing, the employee told police the suspect mentioned having a knife and demanded cash from the register.

The cashier notified the suspect he was on camera which sent him fleeing the store empty-handed, leaving the employee untouched.

While reviewing store camera footage, officers identified the suspect as Bryant K. Taylor. Police recognized the getaway vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, tying it to the suspect's residence on S. Bishop Street.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and recovered matching clothing allegedly worn by Taylor during the attempted armed robbery.

Taylor is being charged with attempted armed robbery and is currently in the hospital due to a medical issue.