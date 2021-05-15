Officers injured in Glen Burnie, suspects arrested

GLEN BURNIE, md. — Two officers were injured on Glen Burnie on Saturday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., police went to a home in the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway to investigate unknown vehicle parked in the resident’s driveway.

Police found a driver and passenger asleep inside the car. Officers awakened the driver, and during a verbal interaction saw a handgun inside the car. The suspect then drove off and police chased the car.

Several officers came to assist. The car briefly stopped and officers attempted to reason with the driver before the suspect pulled away once more and injured two officers.

A short distance away the suspect vehicle became inoperable. Both suspects began to run and were caught.

During the incident, a gun was thrown from the car and found on the side of Ritchie Highway.

The two injured officers were taken to an area hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries. One officer was admitted and the other received treatment and was released.

