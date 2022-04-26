Man dies following shootout with police in Somerset County

WESTOVER, Md. — A man is dead after shooting at police in Somerset County.

It happened Monday after someone called 911 from a store in Westover, to report someone had pulled a gun on them and demanded money.

About two miles away, a deputy located a man meeting the suspect's description.

When the deputy approached, the two exchanged gunfire.

The suspect fled to a nearby field at the intersection of US 13 and Perry Road.

There, the suspect again fired at officers.

A Maryland State trooper and Somerset County Sheriff's deputy shot back, killing the man.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

The officers involved were reportedly wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the incident.

According to the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division, that footage could be released in the coming weeks.

Neither the officers or suspect's names have been released at this time.

