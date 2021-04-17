Officer crashes into creek while responding to call

BALTIMORE, md. — An officer drove into a creek while responding to a call in Northeast Baltimore.

The accident happened around 11:19 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The police officer was driving along the 2000 block of Echodale Avenue, responding to an armed person call, when he swerved to avoid another car. The cars ultimately collided and the officer's patrol car landed in the creek.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital just as a precaution.

The driver of the civilian car was not injured.

No civilians or bystanders were injured.