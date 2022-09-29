Watch Now
October declared Move Over Awareness Month, as expanded law takes effect Saturday

Posted at 4:01 PM, Sep 29, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — October has been declared Move Over Awareness Month.

It highlights an expanded law taking effect Saturday that requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle stopped or parked with their hazard lights or any other cautionary signals on.

Previously, the Move Over Law applied only when approaching law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks, and emergency response vehicles.

Last year, 1,847 citations were issued for move-over violations in Maryland.

According to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, 65 traffic incident management responders were killed due to roadside collisions across the United States in 2021.

Maryland is the eighth state to expand its Move Over Law to include all disabled vehicles.

A poll conducted last year by AAA found that 32 percent of drivers in Maryland were ‘unsure’ or thought there was ‘no’ Move Over law in the state.

