'I think it's a good idea': State's Move Over Law expanded to protect everyone

BALTIMORE — Move over or slow down, it's a state law in Maryland when approaching emergency or service vehicles and now that law is being expanded to protect everyone.

Watch those hazards or it could cost you a hefty fine. Beginning this Saturday, October 1, Maryland’s Move Over Law will be expanded.

The expanded law will require motorists to change lanes when any vehicle is stopped and is displaying warning signals.

If moving over is not an option, then the motorists must slow down to a safe speed.

The original Move Over Law in Maryland was passed in 2010 requiring drivers to move lanes for emergency responders, law enforcement, and trucks that provide roadside assistance.

In 2014, the law was expanded to include tow truck drivers.

Now another expansion of the law is intended to protect motorists that encounter a roadside emergency and must stop near travel lanes. This is also to protect law enforcement and emergency responders.

Some drivers feel this expansion will increase safety for everyone from cars speeding by.

"A lot of times I’m on the highway, my job is driving a lot, and I see people pulling over because they have a flat tire, maybe they need to use their cell phone and cars are flying down the road so I actually think it's a good idea. I mean the personal they’re important too, but I mean everyone's lives should matter." said Jessica Farmer-Davis, a Towson resident.

The warning signals for moving over in the expanded law include road flares and other caution signals like traffic cones, caution signs and even non-vehicular warning signs.

"So, certainly lights I move over that's the law I get it, I don't understand why they need to do more,” said motorist Jeffry Lipkin.

Violators could face penalties including a misdemeanor with a $110 fine and one point on your license.

If the violation causes a crash, the fine is $150 and three points. If a death or serious injury occurs there will be a fine of $750 and three points.

