NOAA: Whale who washed up at Assateague may have been hit by vessel

BALTIMORE — We're learning a little more about what could have killed a whale that washed ashore on Assateague Island Monday.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), results of a preliminary examination was limited due to the mammal's decomposition.

However officials noted an area of hemorrhage along the left side of the 33.8 foot female whale, that may have been the result of being hit by a vessel.

Samples of the lesions found on the whale's body were collected for further testing to determine whether the trauma was sustained before or after death.

The Administration said full necropsy results could take weeks to become available. Often times they say the cause of death is ruled unknown.

Following the whale's death Maryland Congressman Andy Harris called for an immediate halt to offshore windmill construction and underwater geotechnical testing.

Recently NOAA had said that none of the recent whale strikes have been attributed to offshore wind activities.

Harris though, while demanding to see the necropsy results, accused NOAA of providing no evidence that windmill construction didn't kill the whale.

"Even a vessel strike is still consistent with injury from seismic testing as that testing may interfere with the whale’s hearing and senses - some think causing long lasting damage," said Harris.

Maryland is just the latest state to report a whale death in the last month. There have been seven in New York and New Jersey, leading some coastal environmental groups to blame the deaths on offshore wind.

Officials say 178 dead humpback whales have been reported since January 2016. About half of were examined, with 40 percent showing "evidence of human interaction, either ship strike or entanglement."

Several factors may be driving this, according to NOAA, including the growth of the humpback whale population which could be pushing their prey closer to shore.

"We know that our climate is changing, and one of those key changes is the warming of our oceans. In response to this, we're seeing populations of many marine species adapting by moving into new areas where conditions are more favorable," a NOAA spokesperson said. "Changing distributions of prey affect larger marine species that depend on them. This can lead to increased interactions with humans."