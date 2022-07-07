No suspects in murder of Pikesville ATM operator, a year later

A year and a half after a Pikesville ATM operator was shot to death while servicing an ATM in West Baltimore, his killer remains at large - despite a $10,000 reward for information.

Kenneth Gerstley, 58, sales vice-president for ATM Enterprises, was shot on a Saturday morning in January 2021, while servicing a convenience-store ATM on Brighton Street.

Baltimore police had announced today that they would hold a press conference to "announce an increase in reward for information," but the press conference was "postponed until further notice."

The department did note that "detectives have been unable to identify the suspect(s)."

Besides family and friends, the ATM industry also sent condolences about Gerstley's death at the time:

Anyone with information on the case should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.