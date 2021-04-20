Family of Ken Gerstley increases cash reward in hopes of finding his killer

BALTIMORE — The family of a man murdered in January in North Baltimore has increased a cash reward in hopes of finding his killer.

It was a Saturday morning, when Ken Gerstley was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Brighton Street as he was getting in his car to go to work.

"He worked long hours checking on customers in tons of neighborhoods all over Baltimore City, to make sure their ATMs were up and running," said his widow, Laurie Gerstley.

The cash reward is now $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"The person or people who killed him wanted money it's that simple, and now hes gone," Mrs. Gerstley said Monday. "Our two daughters lost their dad and I lost the love of my life."

Baltimore Police currently don't have much to go on.

"We had some information about a vehicle that was used, we do have some leads in reference to that vehicle," said Steve Hohman, Major of the Baltimore Police Department's Homicide Division.

Investigators are also continuing to comb over surveillance video.

"Just like in every case you can't really go anywhere without there being surveillance video so there has been some surveillance video recovered in reference to this case from surrounding businesses and neighborhood," said Hohman.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or Detective Raymond Yost at 410-396-2100.

"If you know anything at all about who did this to Ken, please call in your anonymous tip," pleaded Gerstley.



