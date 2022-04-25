"No regard for human life": Video captures shots fired in brazen daytime NW Baltimore robbery

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Councilman is calling for "all hands on deck" after a brazen robbery led to shots fired in the middle of a busy northwest Baltimore intersection Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a nearby synagogue captured the incident on Pinkney Road just east of Park Heights Avenue.

Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, who represents the area, wrote on Facebook:

No matter how many violent crimes Baltimore City experiences each year, we can never accept it as routine. Multiple shots ringing out on a busy street in broad daylight, directly in front of two houses of worship, and showing no regard for human life made me sick to my stomach. Baltimore, we need all hands on deck. We need increased resources to provide every crime-fighting tool and technique available. Most notably, the crime lab and detective units need every modern crime-fighting tool at their fingertips. The combination of state-of-the-art forensic science with a fully staffed detective unit will solve crimes and hold those responsible accountable! If you saw something or can identify any of the individuals who participated in this outrageous incident this afternoon, please call 911 immediately.

It was another violent weekend in the city, with several prominent incidents, including an overnight homicide in the heart of Fells Point.

City police reported five non-fatal shootings, as well as 50 robberies from Friday through Sunday citywide.