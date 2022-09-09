No E. coli detected in latest test of City water system, boil water advisory lifted

Water is now safe to use in West Baltimore, after the latest tests of the City's water system showed no strains of E. Coli.

Officials say residents should flush their water for 15 minutes prior to consuming again.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) first discovered E. Coli in the water over the weekend, during a routine sampling at the Baltimore Police Department's Western District Station at 1034 N. Mount Street, and the Engine 8 Fire Station at 1503 W. Lafayette Avenue.

Positive tests forced the City to implement a boil water advisory.

Bacteria was mostly contained to the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods in West Baltimore, from Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street between Carey and Pulaski Streets, impacting around 1,500 residential and commercial facilities.

Although E. Coli never was detected in Baltimore County's water supply, a precautionary boil water advisory had temporarily been put in place for residents in the Arbutus, Halethorpe and Lansdowne areas until Wednesday evening.

DPW has not yet uncovered the official source of the contamination, but say it could have originated from ongoing construction or valve leaks which have caused some recent water main breaks.

