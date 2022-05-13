Nike store to open at Avenue at White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh is getting a new anchor store, at the site of the former A.C. Moore and Staples.

Nike is opening a store in June, the shopping center announced.

The Avenue posted a photo on Facebook of a giant Nike swoosh being attached to the building.

Earlier, the Avenue said:

Nike Clearance is planned to open this Summer, adjacent to Chili’s! We are thrilled to welcome this newest addition to our retail shopping experience at THE AVENUE at White Marsh. The store will offer Nike apparel, footwear & accessories at reduced prices.

