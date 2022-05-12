Cheers! White Marsh bartender celebrates 80th birthday

WHITE MARSH, Md. — We have Irv who is approached his 100th birthday in his basement bar in Pasadena. We have Beans at McGarvey’s. Charlie at the Tavern. Beau at Dock Street.

But tonight we go to Red Brick Station in White Marsh.

Red Brick Station bartender Dick Blocher is celebrating his 80th birthday! And, he's still pouring drinks.

"Little brother," Paul said, “I’m thinking of opening a restaurant and bar called Red Brick Station and I would like you to tend bar.”

Twenty-five years ago, Dick Blocher said yes.

The man, who grew up in Pimlico, went from being a professor at Towson to a Mixologist in White Marsh.

He describes his talent as eclectic.

“It's everything rolled into one. You’re going to meet everything that walks, talks, flies and somethings you don’t want to meet," Blocher said.

Oh the stories he can’t tell.

But he’ll tell you he makes the best Mojito.

His drink of choice is Jack and Coke.

So his fan club turned out tonight to celebrate the “Dean of the Drink."