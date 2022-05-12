Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cheers! White Marsh bartender celebrates 80th birthday

Cheers! White Marsh bartender celebrates 80th birthday
dick.jpg
Posted at 10:32 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 23:27:06-04

WHITE MARSH, Md. — We have Irv who is approached his 100th birthday in his basement bar in Pasadena. We have Beans at McGarvey’s. Charlie at the Tavern. Beau at Dock Street.

But tonight we go to Red Brick Station in White Marsh.

Red Brick Station bartender Dick Blocher is celebrating his 80th birthday! And, he's still pouring drinks.

"Little brother," Paul said, “I’m thinking of opening a restaurant and bar called Red Brick Station and I would like you to tend bar.”

Twenty-five years ago, Dick Blocher said yes.

The man, who grew up in Pimlico, went from being a professor at Towson to a Mixologist in White Marsh.

He describes his talent as eclectic.

“It's everything rolled into one. You’re going to meet everything that walks, talks, flies and somethings you don’t want to meet," Blocher said.

Oh the stories he can’t tell.

But he’ll tell you he makes the best Mojito.

His drink of choice is Jack and Coke.

So his fan club turned out tonight to celebrate the “Dean of the Drink."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019