Nick Mosby hearing on merits of petition delayed again

A judge again delayed a hearing in the petition for judicial review filed by Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby over the City Board of Ethics findings that Mosby violated ethics rules.

The central issue Tuesday was a memo filed late last month by Mosby's lawyer.

Court rules require 30 days for a response to be filed, and the lawyers for the Board of Ethics argued that the memo should be stricken from the record because it was filed late, and during a holiday week, not giving them the 30-day window for a response.

Mosby's attorney argued that the Ethics Board's legal team should've been able to file a responding memo anyway, and put forward a motion to allow for the late-filed memo.

The judge sounded frustrated at the possibility of another delay, and repeatedly asked the Ethics Board's lawyer if she'd be able to argue the merits of the case today, if he ruled against the memo.

In the end, the judge ruled to include the memo, to postpone the hearing until February 13th and denied the motion to dismiss the original petition.

The Board of Ethics now has until January 30th to file a response to Mosby's late-filed memo.