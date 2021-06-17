Newly married high school teacher from Elkridge wins $40k VaxCash prize

BALTIMORE — A newly married high school teacher from Elkridge is the latest VaxCash lottery winner to claim their $40,000 prize.

Katie Limbacher was teaching at Broadneck High School on June 4, when she received a surprising voicemail.

“I didn’t know whether to believe it or not,” said Limbacher. “I called my husband to see what he thought about the message.”

Her husband Jordan was busy at work, and couldn't talk about it at the time.

So after work, Katie stopped by her mom's house to get her opinion.

“My mom didn’t believe it either,” Limbacher said.

Eventually, Katie and Jordan received the confirmation they needed to prove the great news was indeed the real deal.

Katie's lucky win wasn't the only exciting thing that's happened in her life over the last year.

She and Jordan tied the knot last September and also added a new puppy to the family.

The newlyweds hope to use some of their winnings to visit Europe and plan on putting the rest towards buying a new home.

Both say they're strong believers in the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Everyone should get vaccinated,” Katie said. “And not just for the chance to win $40,000,” added Jordan. “It will be nice to get back to normal life.”

RELATED: Maryland Lottery gives vaccinated residents the chance to win $40k in daily prizes

Drawings will be held once daily through July 3.

A 41st and final drawing will be held on the 4th of July for a grand prize of $400,000.

So far 24 people have won, but Katie is only the seventh to come forward.