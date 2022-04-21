New technology lab at Baltimore Design School promoting innovation among students

BALTIMORE — There's a new lab in Baltimore City Schools with all unique ways of learning about technology.

Darrin Brozene, the principal of Baltimore Design School, said augmented and virtual reality, coding, 3D printing and artificial intelligence are a few of the new technology areas that will all be featured in the new lab.

“Today’s world it’s change going on all the time and there’s new technology. Not only will they be learning the technology but they are going to be learning the skills that are going to be so important, the critical thinking skills, the design skills,” Brozene said.

The lab is partly sponsored by Verizon’s innovative learning, giving students access to emerging technology.

On Thursday, school leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase it.

“As a design school we focus on architecture graphics and fashion design, but this will only enhance that and allow our scholars from sixth grade all the way up to 12th grade to have a chance to grapple and engage and love the new technology they have at their fingertips,” Brozene said.

Tina Hike-Hubbard, the chief of communication and enrollment for Baltimore City Schools, said this will help students innovate in multiple areas of technology.

“So virtual reality I mean I can’t even list all of the amazing things that are in there but it’s an innovated approach to how you use technology to create learning. We know now that the hierarchy of learning said the creation of something is actually what gets you to the point of really knowing and understanding something. Within this innovation they can actually use this lab for creation to demonstrate mastery of skill and content across all areas,” Hike-Hubbard said.

This new innovations is leaving parents, teachers, and students excited about the future of learning through these technology measures.

“For students this means the world,” Brozene said.