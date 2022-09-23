New rules for Baltimore County athletic events take effect Friday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Schools made changes to its policies for athletic events.

The school district added new rules and implemented additional safety measures people will see starting Friday.

The school system said it made changes in part due to 'bad behavior' at previous events. The district sent a letter home to parents earlier in the week detailing the new policies.

Those policies include:



Spectators who leave an event will not be allowed back in

Students who start or engage in a fight will be asked to leave, and will be banned from all extra-curriculars for 90 days

Loitering on school grounds after an event is not permitted

Elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult at events at all times

Starting Friday, there will also be additional staff at sporting events.

A similar policy was introduced in Anne Arundel County last week after the district said there were fights happening at games.

