Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Anne Arundel county Public Schools create polices for athletic events

anne arundel county public schools
Anne Arundel County Public Schools
anne arundel county public schools
Posted at 5:58 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 05:58:43-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — The fall sports season is causing some controversy in Anne Arundel county.

Superintendent Mark Bedell sent out a letter to parents saying he's fed up with fights at school athletic events.

Bedell says there have been several instances requiring extra school staff and police resources at events.

The superintendent introduced new policies to keep the focus on the field.

Starting Friday, all middle and elementary school students at athletic events must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone engaging in violence will be removed and banned from extracurricular events for 90 days even student-athletes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019