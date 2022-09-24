New Policies at Baltimore County Public Schools Sporting Events

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Some new policies go into effect at Baltimore County Public School athletic events which are similar to the new rules Anne Arundel county saw last week.

A letter was sent to parents earlier this week from Baltimore Public Schools letting them know the new policies that went into effect Friday.

The band, fans and cheering on the team, it's the feels that come along with Friday night lights.

Officials of Baltimore County Public Schools want to make sure those enjoyments stay safe.

"We are hoping that our protocols will one, create an environment that is safe two, encourage our parents to come out with their student athletes 2:01 said Michael Sye who is the Director of Athletics at Baltimore County Public Schools.

The new rules going into effect include requiring elementary school and middle school students to be accompanied by an adult, not allowing spectators back in once they leave the game, and not allowing people to stay on school grounds after the game.

There will also be a policy where violence or criminal behavior will not be tolorated—ending in removal from the premises and not allowed return to any athletic event for 90 days.

"I was a little alarmed initially but as i thought about some of them considering everything that happened in the news this week with the bomb threats, i felt like better safe than sorry," said Michelle Davis.

Michelle Davis has twins that are freshmen at Pikesville High School, she says she agrees with the new rules but has an issue with the no return policy.

"I feel that is really an inconvenience when you are coming to games, especially when you are purchasing your tickets online and you're coming to show proof of your electronic submission so i feel like not allowing someone to come back into the game is an inconvenience because you don't know what a person needs to leave for,” said Davis.

Backpacks are also not permitted into games ensuring that dangerous items are not brought in, some parents agree it is for the safety of everyone.

"I think it's necessary unfortunately, you would think it's common sense but unfortunately it's been a little more scary at these games a little more intense. So I think doing the increased rules and everything will hopefully make it a little safer,” said Amanda Warren whose child attends Sparrows Point High School.

"Anything that is going to take care of the people, take care of the kids, take care of the parents is going to be beneficial as long as it makes it not too complicated,” said George Martin, Pikesville football game attendee.

The new rules follow a shooting near Milford Mill High School earlier this month that killed a 14 year old but Sye says the two are not related.

"our reasoning for putting together increase protocols has nothing to do with the milford mill incident we are truely trying to take a proactive approach to providing the safest environment for our student athletes,” said Sye.

The letter also stated that additional staff will be at these games, including safety assistants.