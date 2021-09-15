Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New park opens in Charles Village neighborhood where wall collapsed nearly 3 years ago

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Jaffey, WMAR-2
26th Street Collapse
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:54:54-04

BALTIMORE — It's been nearly three years since a retaining wall collapsed bringing the constant sights and sounds of construction to a North Baltimore neighborhood.

All that culminated in the opening of a new green park at the corner of 26th Street and Guilford Avenue.

MORE: What’s being done about 26th street collapse

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday to celebrate.

Friends of 26th Street Corridor headed up the effort to make the green park a reality.

Rebuilding didn't come easy, considering the 2018 collapse was the second to stun the neighborhood in four years.

In 2014 about two blocks away, the ground collapsed under the sidewalk sending parked cars and street lights tumbling causing more than $18 million in damage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019