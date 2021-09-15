New park opens in Charles Village neighborhood where wall collapsed nearly 3 years ago

BALTIMORE — It's been nearly three years since a retaining wall collapsed bringing the constant sights and sounds of construction to a North Baltimore neighborhood.

All that culminated in the opening of a new green park at the corner of 26th Street and Guilford Avenue.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday to celebrate.

Friends of 26th Street Corridor headed up the effort to make the green park a reality.

Rebuilding didn't come easy, considering the 2018 collapse was the second to stun the neighborhood in four years.

In 2014 about two blocks away, the ground collapsed under the sidewalk sending parked cars and street lights tumbling causing more than $18 million in damage.