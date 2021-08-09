An individual is dead following an officer involved shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police were on the scene of an officer involved shooting early Monday morning in Northeast Baltimore.

According to the department's tweet, the shooting happened in the 6000 Block of Alta Avenue.

PIO is on scene of a Police Officer Involved Shooting in the 6000 Block of Alta Avenue in the Northeast District. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 9, 2021

At around 9:18 p.m., officers were called to the scene for an assault and armed individual. Once they arrived, officers evacuated two members of the household who informed them that the individual was armed and potentially experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

After making contact with the individual, hostage negotiations and SWAT were called to the scene.

Once on the scene, teams were able to communicate with the individual. However, shortly after 3 a.m., the individual came to the door and fired his weapon.

At least, one officer returned fire, striking the individual.

SWAT medics provided aide, but the individual was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in this shooting.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, so further details will be provided when they become available.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.