New Anne Arundel County superintendent releases 100-day entry plan

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Monday is the first day of school for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. It's also the start for their new superintendent.

Mark Bedell was most recently the superintendent in Kansas City. He officially assumed his new role in July after the previous superintendent, George Arlotto, announced he was leaving the school system.

The school system is facing numerous issues heading into the new school year. There are numerous bus routes out of service because of a shortage of drivers. You can see that list by clicking here. The district, like other school systems, continues to deal with a shortage of teachers. Some of those teachers say a lack of compensation is driving them out.

With the school year now here, Bedell has announced his 100-day entry plan. You can see the plan here.

Bedell has ties to the area. He used to live in Anne Arundel County.