Anne Arundel Board of Education will not renew contract of schools Superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Education will not retain Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto, whose contract expires at the end of June 2022.

Arlotto announced the news in a letter to students and parents. He said it was the board's choice to not renew his contract for a third term.

The board appointed Arlotto to his first four-year term as Superintendent in July 2014. They renewed his contract again in 2018.

Over the past two years, Arlotto has mainly focused on the school system having to navigate through COVID-19 and severe bus driver shortages.

“While I may not know where life’s journey will take me next, I am certain that AACPS will continue to thrive,” Arlotto wrote in his letter.

