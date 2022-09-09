Naval Academy members and first responders honor those lost during 9/11 memorial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lunch formation for the midshipmen had a different tone today. It was a Friday formation leading into a weekend with the anniversary of 911 coming up.

After lunch, 2,977 flags were placed along Stribling Walk on the Academy grounds.

Frank Thomas is from Brooklyn, New York. His father was a first responder on 9/11, a police officer. Thomas tells us his father was like most first responders that day.

"They don't talk about it , they just see it as they were doing their job. They needed to be there and that's what they did. It didn't matter," said Thomas.

Jason Santiago came to New York from Puerto Rico. His family has a long military history. "Now I get to be the first member of my entire family to potentially be commissioned as an officer, actually right here at the Naval Academy in a couple of semesters."

September 11th means so much to all here at the Naval Academy. The connections run deep, all the way to the top.

Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck was among those laying flags. Superintendent Buck lost two Navy captains that day at the Pentagon, one of whom was his cousin.

Many of these midshipmen were not even born when we were attacked on September 11, 2001, yet the Superintendent couldn't be prouder of his men and women.

"So it is very heartening to see a new generation come along that are still ready to serve our country and defend our values and our interests."

The confusion and fog of that day had followed Thomas from New York to Annapolis. "So, I'm almost happy it came because that shows me that people remember it and that we will head those words, ‘Never Forget’."