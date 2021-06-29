Stray bullet kills woman sitting outside Annapolis hotel Tuesday morning

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A woman died Tuesday morning after being shot while sitting on the patio of an Annapolis Hotel.

Police say she wasn't the intended target.

The shots were apparently fired from Pleasant Street, but traveled all the way to West Street where the victim was sitting.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

No word yet on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You could be eligible for a cash reward.