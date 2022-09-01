NACA sends Cease and Desist Order to Councilwoman Ramos over 'false claims'

BALTIMORE — NACA, the nation’s largest HUD approved non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, issued a Cease and Desist demand to Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos for "painting a false and defamatory picture of NACA” in her statement on her website, according to NACA.

The demand is also for attempting to “deny your constituents the opportunities to avail themselves of NACA’s assistance and obtain homeownership on the best terms available," a press release said.

The letter from The Fierberg National Law Group states, in part, “…in response to your factually unfounded press release of August 31, 2022 and subsequent media interviews, (we) respectfully request you immediately cease and desist in your “buyer beware” campaign against NACA.”

MORE: Housing non-profit returning to Baltimore after causing City Hall commotion

NACA Cease and Desist Letter to Ramos by Adam Thompson on Scribd

The three-page document continues, “…you appear willfully uninformed and reckless about stating the truth about NACA, apparently for the purpose of interfering with NACA’s business – by, inter alia, encouraging the Baltimore Convention Center to terminate its agreement with NACA – and the opportunities of working people seeking to obtain homeownership on the best terms available in this country. Of most concern is that your defamatory comments will hurt those who need and deserve affordable homeownership, including many of your constituents.”

The letter concludes, “In any event, should your conduct and false allegations continue, including statements about NACA’s “questionable practices,” “shady loan deals,” and being a “shady organization,” NACA will take legal action against you in accordance with its rights under law.”

NACA Founder and CEO Bruce Marks stated, “This is entirely fueled by her personal political agenda, regardless of the damage it causes by attempting to deny her constituents and everyone in the Baltimore region the opportunity to become homeowners with unbeatable terms. The verifiable facts easily prove the inaccuracy of her statements. We will not tolerate her false and defamatory comments nor will we allow her to sacrifice her constituents’ future for the sake of covering up her failure to act in the best interest of those she was elected to serve.”