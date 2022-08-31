Councilwoman urges Baltimore City homebuyers to beware of Boston non-profit

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos is advising residents in search of buying a home, to avoid dealing with one particular non-profit organization.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) made themselves known back in April, when they interrupted a City Council hearing over housing legislation.

One contentious moment involved Ramos and the group's CEO, Bruce Marks, who questioned her advocacy and commitment to equal housing in the city.

The group however isn't even from Baltimore, yet travels around the country in large groups lobbying for changes in housing laws.

On that particular occasion, the group showed up at City Hall in droves in support of a bill that would have given legacy Baltimore residents the chance to buy a vacant home for just a dollar.

They ended up causing commotion outside the Council's chambers, and at one point even began banging on the office door of Mayor Brandon Scott.

Ramos on Wednesday accused NACA of engaging in "questionable practices."

"Since that hearing, I learned a lot more about the questionable practices of this nonprofit out of Boston," said Ramos. "Potential homebuyers looking for assistance to purchase homes pay a membership and then “volunteer” with the organization. The participants that I have talked with since the April hearing reported still waiting over a year to purchase a property, strung along by NACA."

Ramos urged city residents looking for a home to instead seek assistance from local organizations that are HUD certified.

“I urge residents who are looking to purchase a home to seek homeownership counseling from HUD certified housing counseling agencies in Baltimore City. The agencies listed below are respected in our communities, and will help repair credit, find homebuyer benefits so it is easier to purchase in this market, and ensure that your mortgage is legitimate and works for you."

WMAR-2 News will be speaking with Marks Wednesday afternoon, to get his response.